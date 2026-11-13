Latin Grammys 2026: Rosalia makes history with big win

Rosalia added another feather to her cap as she won her third Album of the Year trophy at the 27th Latin Grammy Awards on Thursday.

The 34-year-old Spanish singer won a golden gramophone for her fourth studio album, Lux.

With this achievement, Rosalía became the first woman to win the Grammys' top honor three times.

“For me, Lux has been a leap into the abyss. I think it’s really important to speak your truth and that everyone else can share their truth. This album has been mine,” the LA FAMA songstress said while accepting the trophy.

“Thanks, mama, for making me this way. I’m going to bring this Grammy to your house,” she continued.

“I don’t know if another one is going to fit in your house, but I’ll bring it to you anyways and see if you make room," Rosalia added. "You always find a way for anything.”

Rosalía took home the Album of the Year award by beating out several renowned musicians, including Jorge Drexler, Karol G, Karen León, Anita, Mon Laferte, Catriel & Paco Amoroso, Silvana Estrada, Rawayana, and Melo J.

For those unversed, the 27th Latin Grammy Awards took place at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday.