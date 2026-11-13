Sarah Ferguson’s disgust of the Firm bubbles over: ‘This is it?’

Rumour has it, Sarah Ferguson is fully disgusted with the way King Charles’ monarchy is treating her daughters.

According to one source things have gotten so bad that her daughters are starting to make other arrangements for their futures, like Eugenie’s decision to turn towards an expert ofr her brand image.

But “Sarah’s disgusted by how little support the girls have had from the family, especially William,” they admit. “She keeps telling them they can’t just sit around waiting for someone to call or include them, they need to stand up for themselves and stop acting as though they have to apologise for being there.”

While they do make one thing clear, and its that she’s not at all suggesting they ‘pick a fight’, but “she says it’s time they stood their ground,” according to the insider and Closer. “They’re the Queen’s granddaughters and they have every reason to be included, at least as far as Sarah is concerned.”

But “neither of them seems to have the energy to push back; they’re essentially just accepting that their futures will likely be outside the royal fold.”

Before concluding the source also said, “they’ve even started to prepare, that’s why Beatrice is now getting help with her image and Eugenie’s considering doing the same.”