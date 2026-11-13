2026 Latin Grammy Awards: Here's complete list of winners
The 2026 Latin Grammy Awards took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday night
The 2026 Latin Grammy Awards were held on Thursday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
Rosalia made history last night by winning her third Album of the Year trophy for Lux. CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, Milo J and Karol G also succeeded in securing a golden gramophone.
Here is the full list of winners from the Latin Grammy Awards 2026!
Record of the Year
“Dime,” Silvana Estrada
Album of the Year
Lux, Rosalía
Song of the Year
“La Perla,” Noah Goldstein, David Rodríguez, Rosalía, Ryan Tedder & Dylan Wiggins (Rosalía Featuring Yahritza y Su Esencia)
Best New Artist
Aria Vega
Best Contemporary Pop Album
¿Y Ahora Qué +?, Alejandro Sanz
Best Traditional Pop Album
Yo Canto 2, Laura Pausini
Best Pop Song
“La Perla,” Noah Goldstein, David Rodríguez, Rosalía, Ryan Tedder & Dylan Wiggins (Rosalía Featuring Yahritza y Su Esencia)
Best Latin Electronic Music Performance
“Beto’s Horns” (Fred Remix), CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, Fred Again
Best Urban/ Fusion Performance
“Gil,” Milo J Featuring Trueno
Best Reggaeton Performance
“Verano Rosa,” Karol G Featuring Feid
Best Urban Music Album
Tropicoqueta, Karol G
Best Rap/Hip Hop Song
“Antisistema,” J Noa & Trooko (J Noa & Trooko)
Best Urban Song
“Daddy Yankee: Bzrp Music Sessions Vol. 0/66,” Santiago Alvarado, Bizarrap & Daddy Yankee (Bizarrap & Daddy Yankee)
Best Rock Album
Shine, Fito Paez
Best Rock Song
“Ego,” Anton Curtis Delost, Mónica Vélez Domínguez, Niko Rubio, Alejandra Villarreal, Daniela Villarreal & Paulina Villarreal (The Warning)
Best Pop/Rock Album
“Juanesteban,” Juanes
Best Contemporary Tropical Album
Antes Que El Tiempo Se Vaya, Fonseca
Best Tropical Song
“Nombre y Apellido,” Luis Enrique, Ender Thomas & Leon Yamil (Luis Enrique, De La Ghetto)
Best Singer-Songwriter Album
Taracá, Jorge Drexler
Best Singer-Songwriter Song
“Dime,” Silvana Estrada (Silvana Estrada)
Best Short Form Music Video
“Sauvignon Blanc (Official Video),” Rosalía
Best Long Form Music Video
Free Spirits (The Film), CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso
Songwriter of the Year
Sara Schell
Producer of the Year
Edgar Barrera
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