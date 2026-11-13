2026 Latin Grammy Awards: Here's complete list of winners

The 2026 Latin Grammy Awards were held on Thursday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Rosalia made history last night by winning her third Album of the Year trophy for Lux. CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, Milo J and Karol G also succeeded in securing a golden gramophone.

Here is the full list of winners from the Latin Grammy Awards 2026!

Record of the Year

“Dime,” Silvana Estrada

Album of the Year

Lux, Rosalía

Song of the Year

“La Perla,” Noah Goldstein, David Rodríguez, Rosalía, Ryan Tedder & Dylan Wiggins (Rosalía Featuring Yahritza y Su Esencia)

Best New Artist

Aria Vega

Best Contemporary Pop Album

¿Y Ahora Qué +?, Alejandro Sanz

Best Traditional Pop Album

Yo Canto 2, Laura Pausini

Best Pop Song

“La Perla,” Noah Goldstein, David Rodríguez, Rosalía, Ryan Tedder & Dylan Wiggins (Rosalía Featuring Yahritza y Su Esencia)

Best Latin Electronic Music Performance

“Beto’s Horns” (Fred Remix), CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, Fred Again

Best Urban/ Fusion Performance

“Gil,” Milo J Featuring Trueno

Best Reggaeton Performance

“Verano Rosa,” Karol G Featuring Feid

Best Urban Music Album

Tropicoqueta, Karol G

Best Rap/Hip Hop Song

“Antisistema,” J Noa & Trooko (J Noa & Trooko)

Best Urban Song

“Daddy Yankee: Bzrp Music Sessions Vol. 0/66,” Santiago Alvarado, Bizarrap & Daddy Yankee (Bizarrap & Daddy Yankee)

Best Rock Album

Shine, Fito Paez

Best Rock Song

“Ego,” Anton Curtis Delost, Mónica Vélez Domínguez, Niko Rubio, Alejandra Villarreal, Daniela Villarreal & Paulina Villarreal (The Warning)

Best Pop/Rock Album

“Juanesteban,” Juanes

Best Contemporary Tropical Album

Antes Que El Tiempo Se Vaya, Fonseca

Best Tropical Song

“Nombre y Apellido,” Luis Enrique, Ender Thomas & Leon Yamil (Luis Enrique, De La Ghetto)

Best Singer-Songwriter Album

Taracá, Jorge Drexler

Best Singer-Songwriter Song

“Dime,” Silvana Estrada (Silvana Estrada)

Best Short Form Music Video

“Sauvignon Blanc (Official Video),” Rosalía

Best Long Form Music Video

Free Spirits (The Film), CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso

Songwriter of the Year

Sara Schell

Producer of the Year

Edgar Barrera