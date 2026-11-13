Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor life becomes worse: ‘It stings like hell’

The tables have turned and rumour has it, while Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor watches life go by, his ex-wife is enjoying a reintroduction into society. Despite having called a convicted child offender a ‘brother’, in leaked emails by the Department of Justice.

According to sources, “it stings like hell” for the King’s brother “to see Sarah being welcomed back into high society when he’s still completely exiled.”

Behind closed doors he’s said to be “ranting and raving”, but “there’s nothing he can do to stop her” since “she’s very strong-willed and once she sets her sights on something she rarely backs down,” according to the insider.

But whats pertinent to mention in Fergie’s case, the issues really have had a bad impact. According to Closer Online, “the scandal really knocked the stuffing out of her,” and “there were plenty of people who doubted she'd ever have the nerve to show her face in public again,” but “anyone that knows her really well isn’t all that surprised that she’s trying to make this comeback.”

Before actually signing off they added, “obviously, this is just one outing, so it's early days, but she's walked away feeling pretty thrilled with herself. She's had people reaching out to say how lovely it was to see her, and that's given her a huge confidence boost. Now she's trying to fill up her calendar with lunches, teas, phone calls, anything that gets her back in touch with the people she used to socialise with.”

But one thing is clear, she's “not going around openly asking anyone for favours,” at least not yet. Rumour has it for now, she’s “just focused on getting back into the right circles.”