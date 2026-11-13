‘Meghan Markle didn’t you realise your dad’s preference for little girls?’: Biographer

A biographer just posed the most scathing question yet, and this one is for Meghan Markle, who lived with her father Thomas Markle sr. for months at a time.

The biographer in question is Mr Tom Bower and he decided to put it all forward in a conversation with royal commentator Kinsey Schofield on her podcast Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered.

This YouTube-based podcast showed him get pretty candid about Mr Markle’s penchant for little girls.

The first words out of his mouth about this whole thing is, “I find this whole thing very puzzling because if Loveless, Thomas Markle's first wife knew about his pedophilia, then why didn't Daria, his second wife, know about it? It's hard to believe that Doria, who was quite sassy, didn't know about her husband as well as the first Mrs. Markle did.”

But even more than that, “that brings us to a second issue,” he added. “Meghan spent 10 years with Thomas, her father, and they had a very close relationship because her mother disappeared for long stretches and she didn't live with Doria.” So “we got to ask ourselves,” he added. “I don't know the answer but we got to ask ourselves: did Megan either at the time or thereafter have any suspicions? Did she perhaps realise her father's penchant for little girls? Because after all, he's got three different places where he stacked all these ghastly images. Did she have no idea at all?”

He supplemented his suspicions by adding, “she's an intelligent woman. She's a curious woman. Was she not at all suspicious? If not, we've not heard about it.”

Before signing off he also touched base on the real reason behind the move to Britian, and admitted there is too much “about this story” still unknown.