Prince George’s ‘something special’ with grandpa King Charles comes out

The future King of England, Prince George, is said to have become a light for his grandfather Charles, and some say, he is been bonding with the monarch since he was only a baby.

Now the Eton student’s talents are also coming out, and the most recent was his sketch of a Kingfisher for the Country Life magazine that his father guest-edited.

This special bond also involves sketching, painting and drawing, and is such a treat that King Charles is often using it as a bonding opportunity with Prince George.

According to Woman’s Day, both grandfather and grandson “have sat around sketching for many, many hours over the years.” It’s “something they bonded over when he was just a toddler” too, and “brings His Majesty an enormous amount of pleasure.”

A well-placed source even revealed, “he’s always keen to see George’s latest sketches and creations, show off some of his own of course, plus he likes to offer various artistic tips to George about ways he can improve, even if it’s just little tweaks here and there.”

Kate, as a mother and future Queen herself is ‘proud’ as ever, rumour has it. “She’ll sometimes say that they have a budding little Picasso on their hands” they also admit.

They also say, “it’s not George’s style to brag or put himself out there too much, but everyone in his circle is well aware that he’s a dab hand at painting, drawing and pretty much anything else in that artistic realm.” But “there’s no question that George will want to continue… and by all accounts it’s something he’ll use to his advantage when he eventually becomes King.”

Before concluding they also said, “It’ll be a huge ever-present factor and theme in his life moving forward, without doubt, and he’s excited to keep learning and doing his thing for many years and decades to come.”