Australia’s federal police gets hit by Microsoft outage
Australia becomes next victim as police get hit by a major outage on Microsoft
The feral police agency in Australia has just found itself hit with a new wave of attacks, and the resulting aftermath made them suffer a major Microsoft outage.
The announcement came today, and already the government has announced it will be triggering an agreement to ensure priority restoration of services.
What is important to note about the outage is that users, worldwide. have not been able to access Microsoft services for hours, including Microsoft 365, Outlook and Teams.
The Australian Security Intelligence Organisation Director-General Mike Burgess and Australian Federal Police Commissioner Krissy Barrett confirmed this attack, for their respective organisations at a news conference, but Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke claims Microsoft informed him it did not believe the outage was caused by a cyber attack, according to Reuters.
To ensure services are returned to normal, Burke also revealed that they have activated an agreement to ensure Australia gets prioritised in restoring services. His statement reads as follows, “there is good security work that is done with Microsoft as a business and when it came to the formal cyber agreements which I've signed on behalf of Australia, the first of those was with Microsoft. That agreement has in fact been activated today to make sure that we get appropriate prioritisation of Australian interests in this.”
-
Is Microsoft Outlook still down? Users report issues as company works to restore services
-
Nvidia announces major CEO transition: What’s next?
-
Anthropic IPO: How it stacks up against some of the biggest stock market debuts
-
Who would take over as the next CEO at Nvidia?
-
Samsung Securities’ sees major boost with AI girl group LUMINA: Watch
-
Nvidia stocks takes a hit at the Asia trade: Report
-
UK AI chip startup fractile hits $7 billion valuation after major funding round
-
Tech giants push back against major changes to Indonesia’s proposed AI copyright law