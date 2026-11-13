Australia’s federal police gets hit by Microsoft outage

The feral police agency in Australia has just found itself hit with a new wave of attacks, and the resulting aftermath made them suffer a major Microsoft outage.

The announcement came today, and already the government has announced it will be triggering an agreement to ensure priority restoration of services.

What is important to note about the outage is that users, worldwide. have not been able to access Microsoft services for hours, including Microsoft 365, Outlook and Teams.

The Australian Security Intelligence Organisation Director-General Mike Burgess and Australian Federal Police Commissioner Krissy Barrett confirmed this attack, for their respective organisations at a ⁠news conference, but Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke claims Microsoft informed him it did not believe the outage was caused by a cyber attack, according to Reuters.

To ensure services are returned to normal, Burke also revealed that they have activated an ‌agreement ⁠to ensure Australia gets prioritised in restoring services. His statement reads as follows, “there is good security work that is done with Microsoft as a business and when it ⁠came to the formal cyber agreements which I've signed on behalf of Australia, the first of those was ⁠with Microsoft. That agreement has in fact been activated ⁠today to make sure that we get appropriate prioritisation of Australian interests in this.”