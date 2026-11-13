Kylie Jenner's ex Tyga's private romance with Madelaine Petsch takes unexpected turn

Tyga, Kylie Jenner's ex-boyfriend, reportedly parted ways with Madelaine Petsch.

According to a report by People, the 36-year-old rapper and the Riverdale star have called it quits, more than a year after they first sparked romance rumors.

The news came almost two months after Tyga and Madelaine were seen together on an “affectionate” date at the opening night of Scary Farm at Knott’s Berry Farm theme park in Buena Park, California.

At the time, an insider told the outlet that the pair was "really happy" together.

The source also revealed that Madelaine had been "spending time" with Tyga's 13-year-old son King Cairo, whom he welcomed with ex Blac Chyna.

Tyga, whose real name is Michael Ray Stevenson, and Madelaine first ignited dating rumors back in February 2025 after they attended a Los Angeles Lakers game together and were spotted sitting courtside.

A few days later, they were also seen at the Vanity Fair and Instagram Vanities Party.

Since then, Tyga and Madelaine have been on several dates.

Though the pair never publicly confirmed their romance, Madelaine once touched upon keeping her personal life private.

She told Alex Cooper on her podcast Call Her Daddy, “I am at a place in my life where I’ve been a public figure for 10 years and I’ve tried to navigate my private and my public lives for a very long time, not very well.”

“And the reality is, I know I’m on a show where I should be talking about my relationships, but like, I’m not going to.”

It is pertinent to mention that Tyga previously dated Kylie Jenner on and off from late 2014 until April 2017.