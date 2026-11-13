Princess Catherine shares the lesson that connects her recovery and her parenting

Princess Catherine says she is passing her love of the outdoors on to her children by giving them the “freedom to explore.”

The Princess of Wales spoke with writer Robert Macfarlane for the November 11 issue of Country Life magazine, which Prince William guest edited.

One way she approaches it is by reminding herself to let George, 13, Charlotte, 11, and Louis, 8, take the world in at their own pace. She does not want to keep telling them what to see or think.

“We are often so busy we simply forget to pause, slow down and notice the detail in life,” she said. “It is something I remind myself to do with my own children... to give them freedom to explore, rather than constantly telling them what to see or what to think.”

The idea comes from her own childhood in Bucklebury. She remembered playing in streams, picking blackberries and digging under a laurel bush for “treasure.” She said being outside gave her a sense of freedom that is hard to find elsewhere.

Children, she said, notice details like changing light through trees, the sound of water or a feather.

“These moments can seem ordinary, but often, they’re the things we remember most. Sadly, this is something I think we lose touch with as adults,” she lamented.

Finding sanctuary amid cancer recovery

The mother-of-three also said nature became a source of comfort through her cancer treatment. She announced her diagnosis in March 2024, finished chemotherapy that September and said in January 2025 that she was in remission.

Princess Catherine has spoken about her recovery before, but rarely in this much personal detail. In the recent update, she said doctors warned her that recovery “would not be linear.”

“There will be good days and bad days, that it will take time. This is the same in nature. It shows us that periods of rest, reflection and renewal are equally as important as moments of growth.”

She said she learned to be patient and to give herself time to heal instead of expecting a steady return to normal life. She compared this to the seasons. Nature moves through growth, rest and renewal, the royal said, and rest matters as much as growth.

Asked if the outdoors helped her recover, Princess Catherine said the two were “definitely connected.” She said she believes in treating illness with a whole-person approach, not just the physical side.

Being outside helped her feel closer to her mind, body and spirit, away from the pressure of everyday duties. “It doesn’t ask anything of us. It doesn’t judge us or expect us to perform. It simply allows us to be."

"It really has been my sanctuary and a place I’ve instinctively wanted to go.”

She also spoke about finding hope through small actions, trusted people and peaceful places, and about being part of something larger.