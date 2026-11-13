Johnny Depp recalls moving around 40 times when he was growing up

Johnny Depp says he has found “total peace and quiet” in the Bahamas, where he now lives most of the time.

The actor, 63, shared the reflection in a feature published November 10, revealing that no one points a camera at him or stares there.

"I bought my 1940s wood house in 2004 and added a yurt and a painting studio,” Depp told The Wallstreet Journal.

Among things that help him process the world around him, he listed art, reading, and playing guitar in his music studio.

"Art continues to be a sanctuary that lets me process the world around me. I like to grab about four or five books and flop on the couch and read. Or I play guitar in my music studio,” he added.

It's ben reported that he paid $3.6 million for the 45-acre island in 2004.

The calm is a big change from his childhood. Depp was born in Owensboro, Ky., and was the youngest of four children. His father was a civil engineer and his mother a waitress.

The family moved to Miramar, Fla., in 1970 and “moved around constantly,” he said, up to 40 places. He changed schools often, which led to him feeling like “a loner.”

“I was an outsider,” he said. At 12, his mother gave him a relative’s acoustic guitar. "Music became a lifeline, and eventually I formed a band.”

His parents divorced when he was in junior high. His mother became depressed, and he stayed until she improved. "Then she threw me out,” he added.

His stepfather, Robert, then became “mentor, father-figure, brother and friend.”

In 1983, Depp moved to Los Angeles with his band. He met Nicolas Cage, who suggested he try acting. “I was up for anything that would help pay the bills.”

Cage introduced him to his agent, and Depp was cast in A Nightmare on Elm Street in 1984. He later starred in Edward Scissorhands, Ed Wood, and Donnie Brasco.

Depp returns to theaters on November 13 in Ebenezer, based on Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol.