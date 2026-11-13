Is Microsoft Outlook still down? Users report issues as company works to restore services

Microsoft acknowledged the disruption and said it was investigating connectivity problems affecting multiple regions

Thousands of Microsoft users across Canada and the United States reported widespread service disruptions on Thursday, affecting Outlook, Teams, Microsoft 365 and Copilot.

According to outage-tracking website Downdetector, nearly 150,000 reports of Outlook problems were recorded across both countries at approximately 1: 30 PM ET.

Although reports declined throughout the evening, more than 35,000 combined complaints remained at 9:30 PM ET.

Canada also experienced another spike in reported outages, with nearly 6,700 complaints around that time.

Microsoft acknowledged the disruption and said it was investigating connectivity problems affecting multiple regions.

“We’ve determined a portion of infrastructure is experiencing elevated load across multiple regions, which is likely contributing to the connectivity errors,” the company said on social media.

Microsoft also warned that affected servers "can become unresponsive again once they receive traffic."

To prevent further disruptions, the company said it was "limiting which types of traffic can reach affected infrastructure in some locations".

Some users reported that Outlook services were gradually returning, although thousands continued experiencing problems.

The outage also affected other Microsoft products, including its workplace communication platform Teams and artificial intelligence assistant Copilot.