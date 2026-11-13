Possible threats waiting for Russell Brand at Wandsworth prison

A former inmate has warned Russell Brand about his life inside Wandsworth prison.

The 51-year-old comedian was recently found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. He was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison and is currently being held at the South London jail.

Chris Atkins, who spent eight months at HMP Wandsworth for tax fraud, has nowgiven an insider look on the prison, calling his own first month in prison the hardest

"The first month is hands-down the worst. The mental shock is absolutely colossal. It was colossal for me and it's going to be 10 times worse for him because of the nature of his offences and the height from which he's fallen," Atkins said.

He added that being locked in a cell for weeks with little company could be extremely difficult.

"He has to come to terms with it and the pure physical shock of suddenly being trapped in a dungeon for weeks on end with nobody to talk to most of the time is ghastly," the former prisoner added.

One source close to Brand said he was doing "remarkably well considering the circumstances" and had been moved from isolation to a main wing.

However, a prison staff member said Brand's arrival had caused a stir among inmates. Some were reportedly shouting his name and banging on cell doors, while others were angry about his crimes.

Brand is likely to be staying in a cell on his own, which usually has a bed, a toilet and a washbasin. He will also have to follow prison rules, wear a grey tracksuit and give up personal belongings, including his mobile phone.

Like other inmates, he can attend Sunday church services and may be able to take up prison work. However, former prisoners say it can be difficult for sex offenders to find work because they are more likely to face attacks from other inmates.

A prison governor also warned that high-profile cases involving sexual offences can make prisoners targets for violence.

Brand could eventually be moved to another prison with better facilities and a less strict routine.

Under current rules, he could be released after serving seven years of his sentence.