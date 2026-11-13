Prince George defended after bird drawing sparks criticism

Prince George's pencil drawing of a kingfisher is being backed by an art teacher after it recently sparked debate online.

The 13-year-old royal's artwork from last year appeared in the latest issue of Country Life, which was guest-edited by his father, Prince William.

However, the artwork started an unexpected debate after people noticed its similarities to a drawing tutorial available on The Virtual Instructor, an online art-learning platform.

Matt Fussell, the artist who founded the platform, spoke to USA Today about the similarities. Although he could not confirm whether George had used his tutorial, he said they were "certainly exciting to see".

Many other people also came to George's defence, arguing that following a tutorial does not take away from the effort or skill involved in creating the drawing.

One person wrote on Reddit, "There's no shame in using a tutorial, and good for him for wanting to learn to draw birds." Another commented that it was still a very good drawing, even if it was copied.

Art teacher Barry Whitehouse has also spoken out in support of the young royal in an Instagram video, praising George's work and saying it showed "a lot of talent".

Whitehouse also criticised adults who had been attacking the young royal's artwork online. He said he was surprised by the amount of criticism coming from adult artists.

"What has surprised me is the amount of backlash that this child's artwork has seen online from adult artists."

He added that it was positive to see members of the royal family showing an interest in the arts, pointing out that King Charles is also a painter.