Is Britney Spears planning a music comeback?

Britney Spears has no immediate plans to return to music.

The update comes as a new report said the Princess of Pop is currently is enjoying a quieter life.

The 44-year-old singer has not worked on new music since her conservatorship ended in 2021.

A source has called her dancing and posting videos on Instagram her main creative activities. "She wakes up, sets up her tripod and starts recording videos of herself to post. It's like therapy for her," the insider told Us Weekly.

Although her team hopes she will return to music and performing one day, the singer does not appear interested at the moment.

The source also said Spears' relationship with her family remains difficult, especially with her father. She reportedly has no contact with him and still holds a lot of anger over their past as the prior arrangement had controlled many parts of her personal and professional life for nearly 14 years.

The singer is also currently single and is not rushing into another relationship. While she is open to finding love, rebuilding her relationship with her sons remains her main priority.

Spears was previously married to Sam Asghari from 2022 to 2024.