Russell Brand's past encounter with King Charles resurfaces after sexual assault conviction

King Charles once appeared to try to end an awkward meeting with comedian Russell Brand, who has since been convicted of rape and sexual assault.

Brand recalled the encounter, which took place at the Pride of Britain Awards at London's Grosvenor House Hotel in 2010. At the time, Charles was still the Prince of Wales.

Speaking about the meeting, Brand claimed the future King seemed to recognise him and tried to pull away while they were shaking hands.

"I saw a moment in his eyes as we shook hands as if he realised, 'that's that mad comedian.' And he sort of tried to get away," Brand said.

He added that he held on to the royal's hand because he wanted to make the most of the moment. Brand also claimed he heard the wrist click as the now-King tried to pull away.

The story is making headlines again after Brand's recent conviction and prison sentence. The 51-year-old was sentenced to 10 and a half years in prison at Southwark Crown Court after being found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault.

He began serving his sentence at HMP Wandsworth and is expected to serve two-thirds of his term.

Brand was once a well-known comedian, television presenter and actor who met several famous figures during his career. He also previously met the late Queen Elizabeth II.

His career came under serious pressure in 2023 after an investigation by The Times, The Sunday Times and Channel 4's Dispatches reported allegations against him.