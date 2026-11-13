Katie Price reveals if she will meet estranged husband during Dubai beauty trip

Katie Price has confirmed she is planning to meet her estranged husband, Lee Andrews, during an upcoming trip to Dubai, just two months after announcing their split.

The former model, 48, revealed the plans on her podcast with her sister, Sophie. She said she would be travelling to the UAE on Wednesday for cosmetic treatments, including facial procedures and bum fillers, but also intends to see Andrews while she is there.

"I am having some bum filler, I am having some face stuff done and I will see Lee. There you go, there's no speculation, you've heard it here. Obviously I am going to see Lee," she said.

Price married Andrews, a Dubai-based businessman, in January after a short romance. However, their marriage soon faced problems as questions were raised about his background. Reports also claimed he had a travel ban that stopped him from leaving Dubai.

Andrews also reportedly went missing in May, briefly resurfacing with claims that he had been jailed for espionage before disappearing again.

In September, Price announced their separation over WhatsApp after learning about several alleged lies. She also claimed that the self-proclaimed millionaire had just £2.22 in his bank account.

Speculation about a possible reconciliation began in October after Andrews was spotted liking Price's Instagram posts.

Earlier this month, Price said she was not interested in dating anyone new, adding that she was happy and content with her own company.