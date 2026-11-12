Henry Winkler reveals one thing that made him cry

Henry Winkler revealed how therapy changed his life.

In a recent interview with People Magazine, the Emmy-winning actor shared one simple thing that brought him to tears, stating, “I happen to love America’s Got Talent. And when I see somebody great that is young, any great [talent], I always think… they did the talent show at their school and out came this amazing — whatever it is they do. And the children, the kids, saw them differently, saw them. When I see someone being seen, I cry.”

“Even at 81, if I perceive not being seen, it is a core hurt,” Henry further told the outlet.

The actor also revealed that he is more emotionally expressive now because of his “incredible therapist,” whom he began seeing “about 11 or 12 years ago.”

“I’ve mentioned this many times,” Henry shared, “If I were to give her a gift, it would have to be the size of a skyscraper.”

Noting, “There was a lid on my brain like the top of an oil drum, and I appeared to be together, but I was not in touch. And since then, I cry.”

He also sends handwritten letters to his fans: “Because I think if you see something that is incredible, I think you have to let the other person know.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Henry Winkler is set to lend his voice to the upcoming animated movie Hexed. The movie will hit theaters on November 25, 2026.