Willie Nelson owes his life to his wife?

Willie Nelson made a sweet confession bout his wife.

In a recent interview with People Magazine, the On the Road Again singer revealed how much his decades-old wife, Annie D’Angelo, means to him.

“I must have done something right along the way,” the Grammy-winning artist said, “[Our relationship] is as good as it gets.”

For those unaware, Willie and Annie first met at the 1986 TV movie Stagecoach, later tied the knot on September 16, 1991, and they share two sons together, Lukas Nelson and Micah Nelson.

As Willie has recently released his memoir, The Lost Leaf: Reflections on Late-Life Creativity and My Longest Love Affair, which centres on his life, wife, and a near-fatal COVID experience, the actor said, “Annie had a lot to do with putting it together.”

“She knows more about me than I do, really,” he further told the outlet.

Reflecting on that 2022 almost deadly experience, the 93-year-old singer said, “It was hard to live. Those were rough times.”

“She saved my life. I owe her my life and a lot of other things. I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for her,” noting, “I’ve had a good life.”

“I just take it one day at a time and see what I have to do today in order to make it a good day,” Willie further added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the book The Lost Leaf: Reflections on Late-Life Creativity and My Longest Love Affair was released on November 10, 2026.