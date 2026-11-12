Scott Disick makes rare confession about raisng son Mason with Kourtney: 'Scarier'

When it comes to raising teenage son Mason Disick, Scott Disick finds it scarier than looking after his younger children.

During the latest episode of The Kardashians, Scott opened up about parenting his 16-year-old whom he shares with ex-partner Kourtney Kardashian.

He told Kourtney's sister, Khloe Kardashian, "I kind of consider Reign a little kid still 'cause I got Mace who's like an adult."

"It's so much scarier," Scott remarked.

The father of three, also recalled a night which he spent worrying about Mason after he went out with friends.

"For instance, this past weekend, they were up all night out, went to some parties," he shared.

Scott went on to say, "And I literally just sat on my phone and looked at Life360 and Find My app to see where Mace was until he got home—the whole night."

Khloe, who is also mom to two kids, True and Tatum, agreed with Scott on tracking kids, saying, "I will 100 percent track my kids."

She further noted, "I would put a chip in my children to know where they are at all times."

The Klouds founder explained, "If it's safe, that's what I have to look into," she teased. "Why is this not suggested more? So, I'm a believer in things that maybe other people are not."

Scott and Kourtney dated on and off from 2006 to 2015. They are also parents to daughter Penelope, 14, and son Reign, 11.

Kourtney is now married to Travis Barker, and they welcomed son, Rocky, in December 2024.