Zara McDermott speaks out on how reality TV stars are treated

Zara McDermott is calling out critics for unfairly judging reality TV stars and not taking them seriously enough.

The 29-year-old TV personality, who rose to fame after her appearance on Love Island in 2018 and has built her career by presenting documentaries, claimed that people don't take reality stars seriously.

Zara shared her thoughts with Cosmopolitan, saying, "People have a perception that, 'Oh well, if she did that, then she can't be intelligent, or she must be incapable of having a serious conversation.'"

She explained, "Just because someone might have taken a fun opportunity at the age of 21, it doesn't mean they can't campaign against violence against women when they get a little bit older, or even straight after."

As the Strictly Come Dancing contestant has also presented BBC documentaries with serious subjects like eating disorders, she argued her role goes beyond simply appearing in front of the camera.

Zara noted, "I don't just turn up on the day and present. I'm as much in the pre-production and development as I am on the ground presenting."

She added, "I'm here from the seedling of the idea. Sometimes I even come up with the seedling of the idea; probably 80 per cent of the time."

Zara is currently dating former One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson.

For those unversed, Zara was previously romantically linked with Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson and dated him from 2019 to 2024.