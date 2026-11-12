Where Prince William keeps his phone during royal engagements?

Prince William’s surprising phone moment takes centre stage.

During his recent appearance at the Tusk Awards in London, the Prince next in line to the British throne was caught having a phone in his car, as royal family members are rarely seen carrying one. However, it was soon handed to an aide seated beside him, as per Hello! Magazine.

Moreover, the Prince wore a sharp black suit and a white suit shirt, with a red poppy brooch at the November 11 event.

Previously, in an interview with the Apple TV+ series The Reluctant Traveler, William revealed his family’s strict approach towards mobile phones.

“Our children don’t have phones. I think when George moves on to secondary school, then maybe he might have a phone that has no internet access,” Prince William revealed at the time.

“And to be honest, it’s getting to the point where it’s becoming a little bit of a, like, tense issue.” He continued. “But I think he understands why.”

“We communicate why we don’t think it’s right. And again, I think it’s the internet access I have a problem with. I think children can access too much stuff they don’t need to see online, and so having a phone and text message, the old sort of ‘brick phone’ as they call them, I think that’s fine,” the future king further shared.