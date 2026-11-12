Oprah Winfrey supports Meghan Markle amid Thomas Markle scandal

Meghan Markle’s As Ever brand products have featured on Oprah Winfrey’ podcast in a special holiday episode titled “Oprah’s Favorite Things”.

As Ever’s Instagram account on Thursday shared a couple of pictures of the brand’s Signature Basket, writing “The Signature Basket is on Oprah Daily Oprah’s Favorite Things! Filled with As ever favorites, it’s part of our limited-edition Gift Basket Collection, thoughtfully curated for the season of giving. From sweet treats to hosting essentials, there’s a basket for every occasion.”

Meanwhile, Oprah Daily podcast’s Instagram account shared a video of the US TV legend with the caption: “In a special holiday episode, Oprah brings back one of her legendary traditions with a live audience: Oprahs Favorite Things Celebrating the 30th anniversary of the iconic list, Oprah surprises an unsuspecting audience full of caregivers with her must-have gifts for the season.

“From nurses, hospice workers, EMT’s, firefighters to parents caring for a child with special needs Oprah honors their stories and the compassion they show to others every day.”

On Tuesday, Meghan cancelled plans to address a European Parliament gathering o as she made her first public appearance since her ‌father was charged with possessing child sexual abuse photos.

Prince Harry and Meghan appeared at an event to discuss child online safety in Brussels, where Harry delivered a speech at the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial, an art installation commemorating children who died as a result of suffering harm on social media.