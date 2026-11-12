Who is Nvidia’s new interim CEO, Colette Kress? Everything you need to know

In a major update, Nvidia CFO Colette Kress, is reportedly assuming the control of the world’s most valuable chipmaker on an interim basis after Jensen Huang’s sudden resignation.

Kress joined Nvidia in September 2013 after a tenure in finance leadership at Cisco, Microsoft and Texas Instruments. She has served as a prominent voice during earnings calls, delivering the company’s earnings report and addressing analyst inquiries alongside Huang.

Kress stated in Thursday’s statement, “NVIDIA’s strength has always come from its people, and together with our leadership team, I am committed to building on the extraordinary foundation Jensen created over the last 33 years.”

“We will continue advancing the work that has made NVIDIA a leader in accelerated computing and AI, and execute on the opportunities ahead. Our focus remains on serving our customers, partners, developers and shareholders.”

Kress is intervening at a moment of crisis; though Huang has operated as Nvidia's face of the company and as a founder who was familiar with the demands of the current market. Kress deeply understands the business and has demonstrated unwavering commitment to the organization.

Kress has served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Nvidia since coming on board in September 2013. During her leadership, she has directed the finance division and been instrumental in Nvidia’s rise and development. Before joining Nvidia, Kress accumulated roughly a quarter-century of corporate finance experience at prominent tech firms such as Microsoft and Cisco.