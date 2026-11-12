Jennifer Lawrence spills on her new beauty plans

Jennifer Lawrence revealed what cosmetic surgery she is planning to have in the future

According to Radar Online, the Marvel star is considering cosmetic surgery, including a facelift.

"Believe me, I'm gonna," Jennifer said on her brand mes° website.

"At drop-off, I want to look like a woman that has her s--t together even when I've just woken up and don't have my s--t together," The actress revealed.

The acclaimed actress has previously expressed her interest in "baby Botox" during an interview with Vogue.

It is pertinent to mention here that Jennifer has recently launched a co-founded hair care brand, mes°, on October 27, 2026, with Jasmina Agnanovic, who is founder and ceo of Arcaea, a biology-focused beauty company

Reflecting on the vision behind her beauty brand, Jennifer stated, "Somewhere along the way, beauty stopped fitting into our lives and started asking our lives to fit around it."

"We started mes° because we believe beauty should fit into your life, not the other way around," she further said on the website of her brand.

For those unaware, Jennifer Lawrence is starring alongside Josh Hutcherson in the upcoming Hunger Games: The Reaping as Katniss Everdeen; moreover, it is set to be released on November 20, 2026. It is the sixth installment in the Hunger Games film franchise.