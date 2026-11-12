Ben Stiller reveals why Ariana Grande stands out as an actress

Ben Stiller has nothing but praise for "very special" Ariana Grande and for her acting talent.

The 60-year-old actor and the Wicked star shared screens for the time in Focker-in-Law and Stiller revealed he finds natural ability to act "shines through" her.

The comedian told Extra, “She just has something in terms of an innate sense of, as an actor, how to make a scene come alive and be specific and she just shines through."

He further raved, "And she's funny, she has a great sense of humour, and she's just so much fun to work with. She's got something very special."

Stiller added, "I'm not the first person to say that, but as an acting partner, I loved working with her.”

The actor also has some good words for Robert De Niro, with whom he reunited for the latest Focker film.

Stiller gushed, “We come back together on these movies. It’s been fun to kind of have that experience of growing older with the character and the changes in life that he’s going through.

“He’s so sweet and so loyal and such a good friend to anyone whom he loves and he’s connected to, and he’s such a generous guy. There are a lot of people he feels that way about, and I’m just happy to have that connection with him and I always love seeing him," Stiller noted.