Scarlett Johansson gets honest about turning down several Hollywood roles: 'Seems irresponsible'

Scarlett Johansson admitted that she has recently rejected several movie roles after she came across "irresponsible" scripts.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, the 41-year-old actress shared an insight into her pattern of selecting a new movie role, noting that she always thinks about the film's an audience before agreeing to work on it.

The Paper Tiger star said, "Am I making something that other people want to see? Is there an audience for this movie? I’m not making a movie just for me."

Scarlett explained, "Sometimes I get studio projects that I have to say, ‘I don’t think you should make this. I don’t know who you’re making this for. It seems irresponsible to make this.’”

Despite her wish to work on cool projects, the Black Widow actress acknowledged that not every film turns out as expected.

She added, "I’m still trying to make things I think are cool. Or maybe going to be cool. Sometimes you sign up for something and it’s going to be cool - and then it’s not as cool as you thought it was going to be. That happens too, right?”

Scarlett's upcoming is all set to begin working on Ari Aster's Scapegoat also starring Jude Law.

The actress did not spill details of the film but gushed that the script was unlike anything she has read before.

She raved, "The script is just so intense. It has this immediacy to it that is really different. I’ve never read anything like it before. [My husband] was like, ‘What are you reading?’ Because I kept going, ‘Oh, my God!’”