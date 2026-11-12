Trump warns Mexico to stop migrant caravans or face double tariffs

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump warned that he would promptly increase tariffs on Mexico twofold unless Mexican officials halt what he alleged were massive migrant groups moving toward the southern US border.

Trump wrote on his social platform Truth Social, “Mexico must stop them, now, and if they do not do so, the tariffs on Mexico will be immediately doubled.”

While connecting the alleged border surge to Tuesday’s midterm elections in which Democrats secured control of both Congress and flipped key state governorships, Trump contended that an invasion of the US is resuming as a result of the perceived Republican defeat.

He alleged that migrants are launching an unauthorized caravan through Mexico, claiming that other countries are sending unwanted individuals toward the US while insisting they will not be accepted.

Trump observed that Mexican officials, US Border Patrol and US Immigration and the federal agency supervising immigration enforcement and removals have also been notified of his advisory. He further directs his attention toward Texas leadership, referring to the state’s incoming Democratic Gov. Gina Hinojosa. The Mexican government has yet to respond to Trump’s tariff threats or his claims about migrant movements.