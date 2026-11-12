Pete Davidson details how becoming 'girl dad' impacted his acting

Pete Davidson believes his fatherhood journey helped him deliver a more emotional performance in his new film, How to Rob a Bank.

The 32-year-old comedian and former Saturday Night Live star welcomed daughter Scottie with his former girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, back in December 2025

Speaking to Extra, Pete shared that becoming a father around the same time he began filming his new movie How to Rob a Bank, which also helped him connect with his character, who also has a daughter.

He explained, “I found out that I was going to become a girl dad the week we started and I have a daughter in How to Rob a Bank and it made it, you know, very emotional and real."

The doting father continued, “I was able to put myself in a place that, you know, I always heard about actors using stuff from their lives and stuff like that and that was the first time I was able to understand what the hell they were talking about.”

Pete also gushed over his co-star Nicholas Hoult, with whom he built a close friendship on set, calling him a great father.

The comedian praised, “It’s very easy to become friends with Nick Hoult. He is just one of the best guys I’ve ever met.

“He’s not only a phenomenal actor, but he's a phenomenal father and just like a great friend to have as busy as he is. He's keeps up with me and that’s really cool."

“And there’s not enough nice things I could say about him. He’s a really special guy," Pete concluded.