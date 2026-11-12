Pete Davidson details how becoming 'girl dad' impacted his acting

Pete Davidson makes heartfelt confession about his daughter Scottie

By Maliha Javed
Published November 12, 2026
Pete Davidson details how becoming girl dad impacted his acting
Pete Davidson details how becoming 'girl dad' impacted his acting

Pete Davidson believes his fatherhood journey helped him deliver a more emotional performance in his new film, How to Rob a Bank.

The 32-year-old comedian and former Saturday Night Live star welcomed daughter Scottie with his former girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, back in December 2025

Speaking to Extra, Pete shared that becoming a father around the same time he began filming his new movie How to Rob a Bank, which also helped him connect with his character, who also has a daughter.

He explained, “I found out that I was going to become a girl dad the week we started and I have a daughter in How to Rob a Bank and it made it, you know, very emotional and real."

The doting father continued, “I was able to put myself in a place that, you know, I always heard about actors using stuff from their lives and stuff like that and that was the first time I was able to understand what the hell they were talking about.”

Pete also gushed over his co-star Nicholas Hoult, with whom he built a close friendship on set, calling him a great father.

The comedian praised, “It’s very easy to become friends with Nick Hoult. He is just one of the best guys I’ve ever met.

“He’s not only a phenomenal actor, but he's a phenomenal father and just like a great friend to have as busy as he is. He's keeps up with me and that’s really cool."

“And there’s not enough nice things I could say about him. He’s a really special guy," Pete concluded.

Maliha Javed
Maliha Javed is an entertainment journalist with one year of experience, covering celebrity controversies, viral moments, and trending stories. She navigates the fast-paced digital landscape, breaking down complex narratives into clear, engaging reports that keep readers informed and connected to the latest entertainment buzz.
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