Pete Davidson details how becoming 'girl dad' impacted his acting
Pete Davidson makes heartfelt confession about his daughter Scottie
Pete Davidson believes his fatherhood journey helped him deliver a more emotional performance in his new film, How to Rob a Bank.
The 32-year-old comedian and former Saturday Night Live star welcomed daughter Scottie with his former girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, back in December 2025
Speaking to Extra, Pete shared that becoming a father around the same time he began filming his new movie How to Rob a Bank, which also helped him connect with his character, who also has a daughter.
He explained, “I found out that I was going to become a girl dad the week we started and I have a daughter in How to Rob a Bank and it made it, you know, very emotional and real."
The doting father continued, “I was able to put myself in a place that, you know, I always heard about actors using stuff from their lives and stuff like that and that was the first time I was able to understand what the hell they were talking about.”
Pete also gushed over his co-star Nicholas Hoult, with whom he built a close friendship on set, calling him a great father.
The comedian praised, “It’s very easy to become friends with Nick Hoult. He is just one of the best guys I’ve ever met.
“He’s not only a phenomenal actor, but he's a phenomenal father and just like a great friend to have as busy as he is. He's keeps up with me and that’s really cool."
“And there’s not enough nice things I could say about him. He’s a really special guy," Pete concluded.
-
Drake slams music industry after Billboard changes streaming rules
-
Ron Howard reveals secret of his successful marriage to Cheryl: 'This makes me fall in love again'
-
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's heart-touching request from wedding guests exposed
-
Russell Brand to pull next major move despite rape sentencing
-
Julie Andrews’ latest appearance sparks alarming concerns
-
Kim Kardashian supports Lewis Hamilton's Rafah visit
-
Patrick Stewart’s wife finally speaks out after his death
-
'James Bond' director drops major update on casting: 'We have no choice'