Ron Howard reveals secret of his successful marriage to Cheryl: 'This makes me fall in love again'

Ron Howard recently got candid and shed light on her healthy and successful relationship with his wife, Cheryl Howard.

For those unaware, Ron and his wife Cheryl share one of Hollywood's longest-lasting and most famous marriages. The power couple tied the knot on June 7, 1975, in a small ceremony in Burbank when they were 21 years old.

At the 2026 DOC NYC Visionaries Lunch at Gotham Hall in New York City on Wednesday, Nov. 11, the 72-year-old American filmmaker and actor opened up about his relationship with his novelist wife in a talk with PEOPLE magazine, revealing what makes them fall for each other at this age.

Expressing his feelings, he admitted, “Her smile and her eyes, and that look that makes me fall in love again over and over and over again.”

“I’ve been very blessed to be her guy,” Ron remarked, adding that they still plan movie dates to enjoy each other’s company after 51 years of their marriage.

The Oscar-winning director shared, “Like America and the world, we’ve started going back to the movies again. Our romantic life has often been built around going to the movies, and that kind of dried up after COVID.”

“I think two things happened. One is that excitement about binge TV watching has dulled a little bit. There’s great work on television, but for a minute there, it was kind of the most urgent, exciting, creative thing that you could experience.”

“Then COVID hit, and now we’ve just rediscovered going back to the movies at least once a week and having a date,” the Happy Days star explained.

It is pertinent to mention that Ron Howard and Cheryl Howard share four children together: actress Bryce Dallas Howard, twins Paige and Jocelyn, and a son named Reed.