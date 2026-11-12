Russell Brand to pull next major move despite rape sentencing

Russell Brand may just not quit the showbiz industry just yet.

After being sentenced to jail for over 10 years after his four-week long rape trial ended, Netflix will now be launching a rather major documentary series about the former comedian.

The streamer will spotlight Brand after he was convicted of rape and sexual assault last week, according to a report by Deadline.

Meanwhile, Brand has started a sentence of 10 years and six months in prison, while the documentary is expected to be confirmed this week.

The project was referenced briefly during the comedian's trial.

Giving evidence at London's Southwark Crown Court, Mark Pinheiro, a former friend of Brand, said he had been approached by a producer about the Netflix show.

Netflix has previously spotlighted high-profile British sex offenders in documentaries. The streamer premiered Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story in 2022.

News of the Brand project comes after Netflix declined to take down Russell Brand: Re:Birth, a 2018 comedy show filmed in front of a live audience at the Hackney Empire in East London.

For the unversed, Brand was found guilty last week of rape and three counts of sexual assault. In sentencing remarks, Mr. Justice Bennathan described Brand as a "sexual predator" and noted that his fame had protected him until 2023, when Channel 4 and The Times of London published allegations about his conduct.

Russell Brand is married to Laura Brand, née Gallacher. The couple have three children together. He was previously married to singer Katy Perry from 2010 to 2012.