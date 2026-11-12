Duchess Sophie delivers King Charles’s letter

Duchess Sophie presented a letter from King Charles III to the President of Bangladesh, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, during a meeting in Dhaka.

Local media reported that during the meeting discussions included the ongoing Rohingya humanitarian crisis, the protection of vulnerable women and children, and strengthening cooperation between Bangladesh and the United Kingdom.

The president also welcomed the Duchess of Edinburgh’s longstanding commitment to women’s empowerment, eye health and youth development.

Buckingham Palace on Tuesday shared pictures and details of Duchess Sophie’s visit to Bangladesh.

A statement said, “Her Royal Highness is meeting communities and organisations which demonstrate the strength and breadth of the UK-Bangladesh partnership, and seeing the support being provided to the Rohingya community in Bangladesh.”

It said during her visit, “The Duchess visited the Bangladesh Institute of Peace Support Operation Trainint (BIPSOT) to see the country’s vital role in UN peacekeeping and highlight the importance of women’s participation in peace and security.”

It added, “At Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan (BKSP), HRH met young athletes, including female hockey players, celebrating the role of sport in creating opportunities for women and girls.”

“At Cox’s Bazar, The Duchess saw the work of organisations supporting Rohingya refugees and the efforts of the humanitarian response. HRH heard about vital protection and support services for women, girls, and families affected by displacement.”



