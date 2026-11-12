Julie Andrews’ latest appearance sparks alarming concerns

Julie Andrews may need a “cane or walker” as she is growing old.

According to Radar Online, fresh concerns about her health have emerged following the 91-year-old Hollywood legend’s recent public appearance, where she was seen getting assistance as she exited her car.

A source revealed to the outlet that "Julie's slowed everything way down these days and doesn't go out an awful lot."

"Some of her loved ones do worry that she's a lot less nimble on her feet. She can have good days and bad days for sure," it added.

For those unaware, the iconic Mary Poppins star’s husband, Blake Edwards, passed away in December 2010, and even now, Julie continues to live with the pain of losing him.

The Sound of Music legend previously said, "There are days when it's perfectly wonderful and I am myself, and then it's suddenly – sock you in the middle of your gut and you think, 'Ah God I wish he were here.'"

However, now insiders are saying, "Most of the time she's relaxing at home, resting up and taking it easy. She has a lot of friends and family who come over to check up on her and enjoy lunches, afternoon tea and so on.”

"She also reads a lot and enjoys keeping up with news events, watching movies and TV shows that take her fancy and enjoying strolls in the garden," they added.

Speaking about her current level of physical activity, an insider said, "She generally needs a cane or walker."

"But she's a very proud, classy character, and she bristles at suggestions that she's in any way incapable. As far as her conversation level and general sense of humor goes, Julie is still sharp as a tack. She's just living the best life she can right now and making every moment count," it further added.