'James Bond' director drops major update on casting: 'We have no choice'

Denis Villeneuve, James Bond director, has revealed that the next 007's announcement is just around the corner as fans wait to find out who will replace Daniel Craig.

The 59-year-old filmmaker, who will lead the next 007 film, told GQ magazine that the process is already underway.

He said, "It’s — it’s in the process. In the process.

"I am pushing the gas.”

As being the in charge of one of the popular film franchises, Denis acknowledged the pressure that comes with it.

He joked that he has "the target of the sniper" on his chest because of the expectations surrounding the project.

Denis admitted, "We cannot f*** it up. We do not have the choice.”

Amid the reports of the actors linked to the groups, several outlets claimed that Callum Turner, Jack Lowden and Josh O’Connor were among the finalists.

However, recent reports also suggested that Robert Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult are late contenders to play James Bond.

Robert’s screen tests took place on the weekend of October 24, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

But the Dune actor would be a bold choice, as he has starred in a Batman film.

Things might go in Roberts' favor as he also appears in the new Dune movie, which is directed by Denis.

The role has been open since Daniel Craig left after 2021’s No Time to Die.

Meanwhile, producer Amy Pascal previously told Deadline that the new Bond could be announced by the end of 2026.

"I would say the end of the year is a good bet. We are being really, really methodical."