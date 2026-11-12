Kim Kardashian supports Lewis Hamilton's Rafah visit

Kim Kardashian backs Lewis Hamilton's Rafah visit

Sir Lewis Hamilton has been praised after the Formula One driver said demanded Israel must allow aid trucks into Gaza, a day after he visited the Rafah border crossing in Egypt.

Hamilton, a seven-times ‌world champion, arrived in El Arish on Tuesday, where he was briefed on how aid is prepared and coordinated before it is sent into Gaza, as he toured the Rafah crossing and the Egyptian Red Crescent's aid warehouses.

"The past three years of Israel's genocide ⁠in Gaza is appalling. It's an injustice for people to be denied their freedom, their safety and their dignity. No human being should be treated as though their life matters less," the Ferrari driver wrote on Instagram.

More than three million people including his girlfriend Kim Kardashian liked his Instagram post within a few hours after it was shared.

Hamilton described seeing food trucks lined up and ready to go at the border that were regularly held ‌up ⁠or faced major delays.

He said that at a nearby logistics centre, items had been rejected for "crazy reasons", including sleeping bags, first-aid kits, medical equipment, wheelchairs, and footballs for children.

"Israel needs to fulfil its obligations under the ceasefire and ⁠let the aid trucks in. No excuse," he said. "I don't want us to get used to their suffering. I don't want us to look away."