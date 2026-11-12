Tourette syndrome tics: Breakthrough device might change future

A wrist device developed by researchers in the University of Nottingham is changing the lives of people with Tourette syndrome in controlling their tics.

The small device works by delivering electrical pulses to the median nerve at the wrist, which trials have shown can change the activity in the parts of the brain involved in movement control.

Among the users of this new device is 15-year-old Ollie, from Cheshire, who started making involuntary neck movements nearly two years ago, according to a report by BBC.

For the unversed, Tourette's syndrome is a neurodevelopmental disorder with symptoms usually starting in childhood. It is characterised by sudden, repetitive and involuntary movements or vocalisations known as tics.

Although commonly misunderstood, the condition is more complex than the random involuntary movement or vocal outburst often portrayed in popular media.

Symptoms typically emerge between the ages of five and ten. Motor tics may include repeated blinking, shoulder shrugging or head jerking, while vocal tics can involve throat clearing, sniffing or involuntary sounds out of control of the person.

Source: BBC

Contrary to popular belief, involuntary swearing, known as coprolalia, occurs in only a minority of individuals with the condition. Types of tics include:

Motor Tics: Involuntary body movements ranging from simple actions (eye blinking, facial grimacing, shoulder shrugging, head jerking) to complex coordinated movements (touching objects, hopping, twisting).

Vocal Tics: Involuntary sounds such as throat clearing, sniffing, grunting, barking, or repeating words or phrases. It is also important to state that swearing (coprolalia) is a well-known media stereotype but is actually rare.

Premonitory Urges: Most people experience an uncomfortable internal sensation (like an itch, tingle, or tension) before a tic happens, which temporarily eases after the tic is expressed.

The exact cause for Tourette’s syndrome is still not determined, but research suggests a combination of genetic and environmental factors, alongside differences in brain circuits involved in movement regulation. Neurotransmitter disruption, particularly dopamine, is also believed to contribute to Tourette's.

Tourette syndrome is diagnosed clinically when an individual experiences multiple motor tics and at least one vocal tic for a minimum of one year, with symptoms beginning before the age of 18.

Although there is no proper cure, treatments such as Comprehensive Behavioural Intervention for Tics (CBIT) and medication can help manage symptoms.