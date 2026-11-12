Meta hit with UK fine over repeated inaccuracies in WhatsApp Business data

Britain’s media regulator Ofcom reportedly said on Thursday it had fined Meta £450,000 for submitting misleading details regarding its WhatsApp Business service in response to inquiries made during its telecoms market assessment.

Ofcom primarily revisited the market for business bulk SMS text messages in 2025 to focus on the services available to businesses. However, Ofcom requested a date in 2025 regarding WhatsApp for business, covering a large volume of messages and earnings.

The regulator said Meta had provided inaccurate information several times with several discrepancies persisting for up to 11 months prior to the submission of corrected data.

The Office of Communications concluded Meta breached five distinct mandates under the UK communications act across two inquiries by submitting incomplete and inaccurate data.

Meta explained in a statement that it regarded its compliance duties as a top priority and had provided complete assistance to Ofcom’s inquiry. Furthermore, Meta along with TikTok and X lost a legal challenge against Ofcom in October over significant information requests made under Britain’s online safety regulation.