Khloe Kardashian burns last bridge with Lamar Odom over 'lame' marriage remark: 'Dead to me'

Seems like Khloe Kardashian does not want to continue any kind of friendly bond with her ex husband Lamar Odom, after he made a "distasteful" comment about her in his Netflix documentary.

During the latest episode of The Kardashians, the Klouds founder declared the former NBA star "dead" to her.

Lamar, who married Khloe in 2009, talked about how she took care of him after his near-fatal overdose in 2015 in Netflix's documentary Untold: The Death and Life of Lamar Odom.

However, Khloe, after she watched the documentary, found a few of Lamar's remarks "really, really lame".

She said on her Hulu series, “I’m not too thrilled about it because I’m watching the documentary, and I’m like, ‘Wait, I took time out of my life to sit here and do a favour for you. I’m not being paid. I’m doing this because I’m trying to be nice.'”

The mom of two further noted, “You’re saying that you weren’t really in love with me. You married me just so you could be more popular in pop culture."

Khloe remarked, “All these things, which is so weird."

She added, "Even if that is your truth, why don’t you say it without me being on the other side of these interviews?”

Khloe then noted that after listening to Lamar's talk, she thinks there is no chance of a friendly bond between the exes.

The reality star said, "I don’t need [him] to thank me. Just don’t talk about me. Don’t discredit me. The bridge is burned and there’s no more rope left to throw over. So he is dead to me."

“It’s OK. This just solidifies what liars, con artists, cheats, thieves and trolls that men are. I just don’t want to be involved. Play with yourself, don’t play with me," she concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Lamar and Khloe tied the knot after just one month of their meeting, and their wedding was one of the main highlights of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in 2009's season.

However, the former couple parted ways in 2013, but Khloe paused their divorce proceedings after Lamar's 2015 overdose to support him during his recovery.