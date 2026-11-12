Sarah Ferguson shocks King Charles and Prince William

A huge fear is running through King Charles and Prince William, all because Sarah Ferguson wasn’t chewed out during her appearance at the memorial for F1 star Paddy McNally.

According to Closer Online, the King and his son are incredibly “shocked” by the welcome she got, “that was not something they anticipated.”

A source even said, that the bigger issue isn’t just the lack of consequences, it’s the fact that both the monarch and his heir have been working hard to keep their distance from the Jeffrey Esptein drama but “that’s just not going to happen if Sarah starts popping up at every society event.”

Near the end the source even admitted, “they are absolutely fed up with the whole situation. Sarah has been a thorn in their side for decades, and just when they thought they'd finally managed to put some distance between the monarchy and all this scandal, here she comes again.”

Before concluding it was said, “she’s like a bad penny that keeps turning up, and there’s absolutely nothing they can do about it.”