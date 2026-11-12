Kylie Jenner fights her ex chef over anonymity in miscarriage lawsuit

Kylie Jenner’s attorneys are asking a Los Angeles judge to make her former private chef use her real name in court.

The woman sued anonymously as Jane Doe on June 22, accusing Jenner, her company, and other defendants of pregnancy discrimination, harassment, retaliation and wrongful termination.

A hearing on the request is now set for January 28, 2027, per Page Six.

In their October 23 filing, Jenner’s lawyers argued that the chef’s pregnancy claims are not enough to stay anonymous. They said she waited too long to ask, and and that other legal protections could cover her medical privacy.

They said she rather drew attention to the case herself by suing in court instead of using confidential arbitration, and then went on to speak to the media.

Jenner’s team also denies that Jenner employed her.

The chef’s attorney, Della Shaker, said Jenner already knows her identity. She asked what purpose naming her serves “other than to subject her to further scrutiny.” She suggested the aim is to pressure her to settle.

In a sworn declaration, the chef called the details “among the most private and painful experiences of my life.” She said naming her could harm her career in private hospitality.

The suit says she told supervisors in December 2024 that she was about three months pregnant and needed accommodations.

It says she still worked long shifts, including a February 1, 2025, birthday party for one of Jenner’s children in Palm Springs. It says she had a miscarriage after the event and was later fired. These claims are unproven.

Jenner faces three other suits from former household staff. The latest was filed November 5 by Dinora Carolina Cabria Amaya, who is also represented by Shaker.

Jenner’s representative, Michael Rhodes, said the lawyer wants “an unwarranted payday.” Jenner has not commented.