'Make no mistake, this was not Meghan's decision': Royal expert makes shocking claims

Meghan Markle was asked to pull out.

Meghan Markle was scheduled to deliver a joint keynote adress with Prince Harry at the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial at the European Parliament in Brussels, however, she changed plans after the arrest of her father Thomas Markle in child abuse case.

Now, a royal expert has made shocking claims regarding change in Meghan’s plans.

In his latest piece for Naughty But Nice substack, royal expert Rob Shuter citing the sources, has said Meghan didn’t walk away from her planned children’s safety speech. She was told to step aside.

The sources told the expert Meghan was quietly asked to withdraw after her estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr., was arrested on child abuse material charges, with organizers keen to avoid an explosive public relations disaster.

Instead, Harry delivered the address alone before joining a panel discussion about creating a safer digital future for children.

The close insider told the expert, “Make no mistake, this was not Meghan’s decision. She was asked to pull out. They were facing a potential PR nightmare, and nobody wanted the entire event hijacked by questions about her father. They needed to protect the message, even if that meant sacrificing Meghan’s speech.”

“The decision was made for her. Presenting it as Meghan choosing to withdraw was simply the cleanest way to manage an incredibly messy situation,” the source adds.

It would have been Meghan’s first public address since the allegations against her father exploded.

Thomas Markle Sr., 82, has been charged with possession of child abuse material. He vehemently denies the allegations, calling them “sick lies.”