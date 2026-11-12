Katy Perry's chilling words for ex Russell Brand months before his guilty verdict

Russell Brand has been sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison.

The 51-year-old comedian was convicted last week of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. The case involved six accusers.

He is now at HMP Wandsworth in London. His solicitor, Kally Sahota, told Page Six he will stay there “for the next few weeks.” She said he will later move to another prison, based on security, safety and rehabilitation needs.

Now a remark from his ex-wife Katy Perry has resurfaced. Perry was onstage in Oxfordshire, England, on July 1 and playing an audience game in which fans pretended to spot an ex.

“I hope my ex isn’t here. He should be in jail,” she reportedly joked, per Bang Showbiz. Perry was married to Brand from 2010 to 2012. She has not commented publicly on the verdict.

Perry has spoken about the marriage before. In 2013, she told Vogue that Brand was “controlling.” She said he did not like her being “the boss on tour.”

She said she first felt responsible for the split but later decided it was “beyond me.” She added that she had moved on.

Perry now has a daughter, Daisy Dove, 6, with ex-fiancé Orlando Bloom, and has been dating former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau since July 2025.