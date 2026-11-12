‘It’s killing Sarah Ferguson’: Ex-Duchess’ biggest plight erupts

Sarah Ferguson’s ‘high standards’ are said to be running her decision making, so much so that she’s ready to start looking for a boyfriend, even if it involves creating a fake profile.

Insight into all this comes straight from a well-placed source, and they’ve spoken about this with Heat World.

According to the insider, the issue is that Fergie feels like she’s gone “too long” with out a man in her life and is starting to feel like its “killing her” now.

So, to ensure she has a fella in the near future she’s started asking friends to ‘set her up with someone’ and is even open to online dating, under a fake profile, even though everyone has warned her against it.

However, another reason it’s been hard for her to date on the down-low is because of her ‘high standards’ and according to the insider, “she wants a hot younger man, which is all well and good,” but “she’s also demanding he have loads of cash to splash on her.”

All in all “she’s dying to have some fun again,” they said. After all, before all the Epstein drama was unearthed, she was used to “having a packed social life”, “jetting to parties around the world,” and “meeting friends for lunches and dinners out.”

But some of her well-wishers are making it clear “she may have to be a little more realistic about what she’s looking for, particularly in the looks department.”