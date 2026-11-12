Frankie Muniz breaks silence after concerning Daytona crash: 'a little sore'

Actor and race-car driver Frankie Muniz has given an update regarding his health after being discharged from hospital, where he was taken following a crash during a practice lap at Daytona International Speedway.

The 40-year-old Malcolm in the Middle star was taken to a local medical facility after the crash on Wednesday.

He was practising for the Proud to Honor Veterans Day Classic, a benefit race scheduled for that evening at Daytona's road course, when the accident took place.

In a statement following his discharge, Muniz said he was "a little sore" but credited his Mustang with protecting him during the crash.

"I am disappointed I won't be able to take part in Ford's Proud to Honor event tonight," Muniz told TMZ. "I was looking forward to honouring the service of our veterans and racing against these other amazing drivers."

He further told the outlet, "I am a little sore, but my Mustang did its job in protecting me. I want to thank everyone at Ford Racing, Daytona International Speedway and the staff here at the hospital," he added. "I especially want to thank everyone who has reached out and for all the prayers."

Team Reaume, which Muniz drives for in the Nascar Craftsman Truck Series, had earlier confirmed that he was "awake and alert" while being taken to a local medical facility.

For context, Muniz and Nascar driver Austin Cindric were set to represent Team Air Force in an exhibition race that benefits six nonprofits supporting military and veteran communities through the Proud to Honor Fund, as per a Nascar release.

A dozen Ford Racing drivers were split into six teams to race head-to-head in Mustang Dark Horse cars in honour of a branch of the US military.

After the crash during a practice lap, Frankie Muniz was replaced by Ford development driver Jenson Altzman, who competes in the International Motor Sports Association, according to USA Today.