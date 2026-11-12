Common sugar could be lead cause of cancer relapse, major study suggests

A common sugar found in many foods and sweetened drinks may play an unexpected role in helping aggressive ovarian cancer spread.

Researchers at The Wistar Institute have discovered that cancer cells surviving chemotherapy can release fructose, which acts as a signal that encourages nearby tumor cells to break free and spread.

The findings, published in Nature Aging, reveal a previously unknown way that cancer cells can continue influencing a tumor even after treatment has stopped them from multiplying.

The discovery also raises important questions about whether dietary sugar and commonly prescribed cholesterol medications could affect how cancer progresses.

"Some cancer cells that survive chemotherapy aren't dividing anymore, but they're still biologically active," said Aidan Cole, Ph.D., a postdoctoral fellow in the lab of Katherine Aird, Ph.D., at The Wistar Institute and first author on the study. "Instead, they continue to release molecules that send signals to nearby cells. Our study is among the first to show that a nutrient -- in this case, fructose -- can act as one of those signals."

Most patients with ovarian cancer receive platinum-based chemotherapy, a treatment that uses drugs containing platinum to damage the DNA of cancer cells and prevent them from reproducing.

Although many patients initially respond well, the cancer eventually returns in most cases and also frequently spreads throughout the abdominal cavity, the space inside the abdomen that contains organs such as the stomach, intestines, and liver.

This spread, known as metastasis, is responsible for approximately 90% of ovarian cancer deaths. Understanding what allows cancer cells to escape from their original location and develop new tumors is a major topic of research.

Previous studies have suggested that cancer cells surviving chemotherapy may contribute to recurrence even when they are no longer actively dividing. These surviving cells can continue producing and releasing a mixture of substances that influence the behavior of surrounding cells.

The next challenge was identifying which substances were responsible for encouraging cancer cells to spread. The researchers discovered an unexpected culprit: fructose.

Fructose is a naturally occurring sugar found in fruit, honey, and other foods. It is also a component of table sugar and high fructose corn syrup, a sweetener frequently used in soft drinks and processed foods.

The study revealed that cancer cells surviving chemotherapy could produce fructose and release it into their surroundings. Rather than simply serving as an energy source, the sugar acted as a chemical messenger that encouraged neighboring cancer cells to become more capable of spreading.

This observation suggests that diet might influence cancer progression through a mechanism scientists had not previously recognized. Fructose consumption is particularly relevant in the United States, where high fructose corn syrup can account for approximately 8% to 20% of daily calorie intake in some individuals.

The experiments revealed that fructose suppresses cholesterol production in neighboring cancer cells.

Although cholesterol is often discussed in connection with heart disease, it also serves essential functions throughout the body.

It is an important component of cell membranes, the thin outer layers that surround cells and help regulate how they interact with their environment.

When fructose reduces cholesterol production, connections between cells weaken. As a result, cancer cells can detach more easily, potentially allowing them to escape and spread to other locations.

While the potential implications for diet and medication remain uncertain, identifying fructose as a signal that helps cancer cells spread despite treatment could eventually point researchers toward new strategies for preventing metastasis and improving cancer treatment.