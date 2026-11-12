The UK’s Metro Bank announces plans for takeover & sale

Britain's Metro Bank just announced a formal sale process today, and its part of a strategic review, that aims to open the door to a “potential takeover as ⁠the lender seeks to build on its turnaround strategy.”

The Reuters report where this news broke, also revealed that the current market capitalization of the bank stands at £1.21 billion which is almost $1.6 billion, as of Wednesday's close.

According to their own statement though, “no certainty” is there that a deal will be struck.

Its important to not that the move itself comes after a ‘multi-year turnaround’, which included ⁠’cost cuts’, ‘acceleration into higher-return lending for corporate’, as well as commercial, small and medium ⁠enterprises, and also ‘specialist mortgage lending’ and drove it to record ⁠profits.