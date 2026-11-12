King Charles appears in a podcast: Watch

King Charles has just given fans a sneak peek into a very special episode where royal fans can see the King discuss his life’s work, at length.

This is all happening under the Apple Podcast Rocket Hour which will go live on Saturday 9am GMT on Apple Music.

In the little titbit the monarch can be heard talking to Sir Elton John, about his 50 years of service, as well as the King’s Trust.

A big part of the conversation involved the role of musicians in the Trust and it comes just two days before the monarch is set to celebrate his 78th birthday, on November 14th, 2026.

During the recording Sir John even said, “It's reaffirmed in my mind what a great and wonderful thing you set up in the Prince's Trust years ago and continue to do on a daily basis. Championing young people is something I know you've always loved to do in your life anyway, but for the arts and music it's really important.”

A little snippet from their recording has also been revealed by ITV and it quotes the monarch saying, “It is wonderful to see the difference that can be made through the Trust's programmes to people's self-confidence and self-belief. Really what I was trying to do is invest in the future. But particularly investing in talent.”

Another thing worth noting about the charity is that it was set up when the monarch was still the Prince of Wales, and fresh off the Royal Navy. To start it he used his severance pay from the Royal Navy to start the charity his service.

Watch it Below:







