Meghan Markle undergoes huge transformation but not for the better

A recent change in Meghan Markle was just observed, and even a day later, comments are flooding in, and people are starting to worry what it means for the ‘familiar’ Duchess, everyone knew.

While its known that Meghan has always been under scrutiny, but this time, her body language spelled out something unfamiliar, and according to Australian body language and communication expert Louise Mahler it does not look like it bodes well.

While talking to Woman’s Day the expert even noted the Duchess’ clear clutching hand motions, towards her husband, as a wall of photographers started taking photographs is something “which we have rarely seen before”.

“This is a serious Meghan,” she also explained. “Her eyes dart left and right, looking behind her and down towards the ground.”

While getting into the nitty gritty she siad, “her free hand is hidden in her pocket, while the other remains firmly held in Harry’s grip. There is no sign of that familiar Meghan smile. No open-mouthed expression of warmth or reassurance, not for the onlookers, not for Harry and not even as a moment of relief for herself.”

Her concluding words though, were far less detailed, instead she just reiterated, “what we are seeing is a very different Meghan.” Before adding, “the performance is over. This is serious.”