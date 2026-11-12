Russia marks comeback with Youth Olympics medal ceremony

The Russian national anthem rang through the speakers on the first day of the Youth Olympics, marking their ‘return’

By H. Anjum
Published November 12, 2026
Russia marks comeback with Youth Olympics medal ceremony
Russia marks comeback with Youth Olympics medal ceremony

Russian’s young athletes just received permission to play the national anthem during the medal ceremony on the first day of the Youth Olympics in Senegal's capital Dakar.

Its being touted as a ‘small but symbolic victory’ in Moscow's quest to ‌return to the international sporting stage.

The reason, The International Olympic Committee (IOC) had previously suspended the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) in 2023 after they recognised regional Olympic councils in Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine.

Two years later though, the IOC reverted that decision for its youth, because they believed, youth athletes should not be held accountable for the actions their governments make. They also urged federations to readmit Russian youth athletes on an international level, without restrictions.

For the games in Dakar, 13 Russian athletes competed in nine events, including swimming, judo and skateboarding.

One of their own, 17-year-old swimmer, Serafima Fokina, even finished first in the women's 100 ⁠metres butterfly on the opening day, and sang along to the Russian anthem with a smile on her face on the podium.

The teen even spoke to Reuters and claimed, “Of course, I was happy, how could I not be? I was proud of myself and of my country.”

H. Anjum
H. Anjum is a News Editor at The News International (Digital) with over five years of newsroom experience. She is a media graduate specialising in British royal coverage, reporting on monarchies, traditions, and modern royal life. She also writes on fashion, movies and TV shows with contemporary relevance for a global audience.
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