Patrick Mahomes reveals what could finally 'even up the score' at home with baby no 4

Patrick Mahomes, who is all excited to welcome his fourth baby with wife Brittany Mahomes, expressed his hopes for the gender of his soon-to-be-born baby.

During a team press conference on Wednesday, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback said he would love to welcome another son, but his main wish is for a healthy baby.

Gushing over his fourth baby, Patrick said, “Obviously, it’s a blessing to have another baby on the way. I’m excited for it."

The 31-year-old athlete then joked, “I’m hoping that me and Bronze can even up the score."

Regardless, he added, “I’m just praying for a healthy baby at the end of the day.”

It is pertinent to mention that Britney and Patrick already share three children, daughter Sterling Skye, five, son Patrick “Bronze” Lavon III, three and daughter Golden Raye, born in January 2025.

Elsewhere during the conversation, the football star also reacted to a reporter pointing out that the Chiefs had won a Super Bowl each time Brittany announced a pregnancy.

Responding with a laugh, the doting father said, “I’m hoping. I don’t know if Brittany is."

Patrick further shared, “But I’m hoping if we can keep that going and get another Super Bowl win with a baby on the way, that’d be awesome for sure.”

Brittnay and Patrick announced their fourth pregnancy on November 10 through a joint Instagram post.

They posted a sweet family photo with the pregnant mom cradling her baby bump and penned, “Another blessing from God & then there were 6.”