Meghan Markle cancels major appearance as she plans to 'stay in shadows' amid dad's arrest

Meghan Markle is reportedly planning to "stay in the shadows" as she grapples with the situation arising from the imprisonment of her father, Thomas Markle Sr.

According to RadarOnline, the Duchess of Sussex has withdrawn from her scheduled speech at the European Parliament in Brussels this week, as she is "not strong enough" to appear in public.

"Meghan has spent years trying to build a life that is separate from the turmoil surrounding her father, and suddenly she finds herself dragged back into an incredibly painful situation," an insider claimed.

"The feeling is that she needs to disappear from public view for a while and allow the legal process to unfold without becoming part of the spectacle," the confidant continued. "She knows that every appearance, every expression, and every word will be scrutinized. Right now, the last thing she wants is to be the center of another media storm and just wants to stay in the shadows."

The source noted, "For Meghan, the most upsetting aspect of this entire situation is the thought of her children eventually discovering the allegations surrounding their grandfather. She has always maintained that keeping her distance from her father was about protecting her family, and these developments have only made that issue more emotionally charged."

"There is shock, sadness and an overwhelming sense that her family's private difficulties have become an international story," a tipster added. "She is facing questions that nobody in her position would ever want to confront, and withdrawing from public engagements may be the only way she feels able to regain some privacy.

For those unaware, Meghan's father, Thomas, was arrested in Florida on November 10, on charges of possessing child sexual abuse material.